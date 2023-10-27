UP ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-yr jail for murder





In addition to the imprisonment, the former MLA has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.





The former MLA was convicted by the same court on Thursday.





Ansari's associate Soni Yadav has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.





Ghazipur's additional district government counsel (criminal) Neeraj Srivastava said that in connection with that case, both the accused were pronounced guilty yesterday and today arguments on the quantum of the sentence were held.





"A case was registered against Mukhtar Ansari and his aide Sonu Yadav in 2010. The court sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakhs on him. Sonu Yadav was sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment with the imposition of a fine of Rs 2 lakhs," he added. -- ANI

