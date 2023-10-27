Umesh Pal murder: HC rejects plea of slain gangster Ashraf's wife for stay on arrest





Ashraf and his gangster-turned-politician brother Atiq Ahmad were shot dead by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction in April while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj.





Justice V K Birla and Justice Vinod Diwakar refused to grant any relief to Fatima, who had filed a writ petition before the court, challenging the FIR lodged in connection with the murder case.





Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his Dhoomanganj residence here on February 24.





On a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a criminal case was registered at the Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq, his brother Ashraf, two sons, aides - Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine others. -- PTI

The Allahabad high court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by slain gangster Ashraf's wife Jainab Fatima, who had sought a stay on her arrest in the Umesh Pal murder case.