Tribals protest in Thane; urge Maha govt not to include Dhangars in ST list





The participants were from Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, Nashik and some other districts, said a functionary of Samyukta Adivasi Arakshan Hakka Kruti Samiti, which organised the protest.





"We are not against Dhangars getting reservation in jobs and education but it should not be at the cost of tribals," Samyukta Adivasi Arakshan Hakka Kruti Samiti president Yeshwant Palve said.





A memorandum containing 11 demands of the tribals in the region was given to the collector, he added. -- PTI

Several thousand Adivasis held a protest on Friday in Thane district and urged the government to not include the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes list.