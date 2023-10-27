RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tiger kills caretaker in Rajasthan's Abheda Biological Park
October 27, 2023  23:00
A caretaker of a tiger's enclosure at Abheda Biological Park in Kota died after he was attacked by the big cat on Friday evening, officials said. 

The tiger was undergoing treatment for an injury. 

The incident took place when the caretaker, Ramdayal Nagar, was leaving after spraying medicine on its injury, they said. 

Deputy conservator of forest, Kota, Bijo Joy said the caretaker was critically injured in the tiger attack and was rushed to a hospital, where he died. 

He said he was on his way to Kota from Jaipur and would visit the hospital where Nagar's body has been kept. 

An employee of Abheda Biological Park, who did not wish to be named, said Nagar's neck was dislocated in the attack. 

"The gate of the enclosure was most likely left open or was loosely bolted after the caretaker sprayed the medicine on the tiger. When he was leaving, the tiger, which was uneasy due to the medicine, attacked him. The caretaker's neck was dislocated in the incident," the employee said. 

As people raised an alarm, the tiger went back to its cage. 

Nagar was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added. Abheda Biological Park incharge Sunil Gupta said the tiger has been undergoing treatment for an injury. -- PTI
