Tharoor: With Palestinian people then and now...





Tharoor had yesterday's rally referred to Hamas as a terrorist group and said that the ongoing air strikes in Gaza by Israel in response to the October 7 attack on it was "disproportionate," as a greater number of Palestinian people were killed in the past 19 days compared to those who lost their lives in the region since the year 2008.





Clarifying his stance, Tharoor said, "I am with the Palestinian people then and now. Nobody who heard my speech will feel it is a speech in favour of Israel. If out of a 32-minute speech, only one word is highlighted to attack me, then I have nothing more to say in this whole controversy."





After Tharoor's finished his speech at yesterday's Kozhikode beach rally, IUML leader MK Muneer in his address pointed out that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East was a fight for independence by Palestinians and Israel was committing ethnic genocide.





"We are with the resistance of the people of Palestine, and we should be able to identify between resistance and attack," Muneer said.





Later, on social media, political leaders including CPM's KT Jalil and M Swaraj criticised Tharoor's remarks at the rally. Jalil said that Tharoor's speech gave the impression of being pro-Israel, which he believed was deceptive to the Palestinian people.





Tharoor, in a post on X said, "Somewhat bemused to learn of the attacks on me by those who, out of a 32-minute speech, have chosen to dwell on the 25 seconds in which I denounced the terrorist attacks of October 7 that triggered the current cycle of violence and disproportionate retribution."





"If that's all it takes to negate my support for the human rights of the Palestinian people, then I have nothing more to say," he added. In his speech at Kozhikode yesterday, Tharoor said, "Since 19 days, the world is seeing the worst human-rights tragedies. We are seeing the worst tragedy. Terrorists attacked Israel, Hamas is a terror group. Israel stopped providing food, water and electricity to Gaza. We are condemning the bombing of Israel." Tharoor, who had previously served as a UN diplomat said the ongoing air strikes in Gaza by Israel in response to the Hamas attack was "disproportionate."





He also highlighted that the ongoing crisis is not a Muslim issue but a human rights issue and said "war knows no religion." "Israel calls their operation, 'Swords of Iron', but now those swords are dipped in the blood of children. The bombing has caused a lot of injuries and innocent people are suffering and they are dying. Many are living under suffocating occupation," Tharoor said. He said that over 6,000 Palestinians and 300 Israelis were killed in clashes in the area between 2008 and September this year and the number of those who died since October 7, however, was much more.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday reiterated his support for the human rights of Palestinian people after his speech at Indian United Muslim League (IUML)'s pro-Palestine rally in Kerala's Kozhikode drew flak.