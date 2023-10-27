Tata Group to make iPhones in India for global mkt





Chandrasekhar tweets, "...Now within just two and a half years, Tata Group will now start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from India. Congratulations to the Tata team for taking over Wistron operations..."





Tata Group has taken over a Wistron Corporation factory in Karnataka. The factory has more than 10,000 employees is valued at over $600 million and currently assembles the iPhone 14 model.





The group acquired the operations of Apple supplier Wistron Corp which announced the development in a board meeting today. The Union Minister also thanked Wistron for "building a global supply chain from India with Indian companies at its helm".

Tata Group will be making Apple iPhones in India for both the domestic and global markets within two-and-a-half years, announced Electronics and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today.