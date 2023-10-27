SP's state executive meeting to be held in Lucknow on Nov 1





SP's chief spokesperson and former UP government minister Rajendra Chaudhary, in a statement issued on Friday, said with the approval of party's national president Akhilesh Yadav, the meeting of the UP Samajwadi Party state executive will be held on November 1 at the state office located at Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow.





The meeting will begin at 9.30 am.





Chaudhary said this meeting was earlier proposed on October 31 but was changed later. -- PTI

