SP's state executive meeting to be held in Lucknow on Nov 1
October 27, 2023  18:43
The state executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party will be held in Lucknow on November 1, party officials said. 

SP's chief spokesperson and former UP government minister Rajendra Chaudhary, in a statement issued on Friday, said with the approval of party's national president Akhilesh Yadav, the meeting of the UP Samajwadi Party state executive will be held on November 1 at the state office located at Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow. 

The meeting will begin at 9.30 am. 

Chaudhary said this meeting was earlier proposed on October 31 but was changed later. -- PTI
