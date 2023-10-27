Ration scam: Arrested Bengal minister faints in court





The state forest minister collapsed after fainting during hearing inside the court, the official added.





Mallick was then escorted out of the courtroom to a balcony and given water to drink, he said. -- PTI

West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested on Friday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, fainted inside an overcrowded courtroom when he was produced there by Enforcement Directorate officers, an official said.