PM-eBus Sewa: Tender for about 3,000 buses likely to be issued next week





The proposed e-bus service is an intervention within the larger urban mobility policy of the Centre, MoHUA secretary Manoj Joshi said at a press conference held on the sidelines of 16th Urban Mobility India Conference.





The 'PM-eBus Sewa' scheme, under which 10,000 electric buses will be provided to 169 cities under a public-private partnership model, was approved by the Union Cabinet in August.





The ministry had said in late August that it would be rolled out in the next five-six months.





So far as the 10,000 e-buses are concerned, "we got a Cabinet approval", and tenders are going to be "issued shortly," Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters in response to a query.





He also said that states have to be a partner in this scheme.





MoHUA Secretary Joshi added that one tender is to be issued next week, the RFP (request for proposal) been finalised, and "we are seeking internal approvals".





"Next week we will be able to float tender for about 3,000 buses," he said. -- PTI

