Pak firing on Jammu border went on for 7 hours
October 27, 2023  11:47
Representational image
The BSF on Friday said the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Jammu targeting Indian posts and civilian areas continued for close to seven hours.

In an official statement, the Border Security Force (BSF) said the Pakistan Rangers fired mortars and used heavy machine guns, leading to two non-fatal casualties. 

 BSF Constable Basva Raj suffered minor splinter injuries in both hands due to shelling. A local, Rajni Devi of Arnia, suffered minor injuries, it said. 

 The force said the Pakistani firing continued for close to seven hours, starting around 8 pm on Thursday and extending up to 2:45 am on Friday.

 "BSF continues to monitor the developments closely while assessing the situation and remains alert to respond as necessary to ensure the safety and security of the border and its residents," the force said.

 It said following the start of unprovoked firing, BSF troops retaliated and subsequently Pak Rangers extended their firing to target its border posts adjacent to Arnia prompting retaliation from its forward defence posts in these areas. 

"At approximately 9:15 pm on Thursday, Pakistan Rangers started mortar firing targeting border outposts and civilian areas, the BSF said, adding some of the shells landed in Arnia town, resulting in minor injuries to a civilian.

 "Around 10:40 pm on Thursday, Pakistan Rangers used heavy machine gun fire and targeted our posts. Around 1 am the Rangers again fired and targeted BSF posts, leading to an exchange of fire," the statement said. Firing continued till 2:45 am, it said.
