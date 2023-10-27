Over 200 booked in Thane, Maharashtra, over pro-Palestinerally





Hundreds had gathered for the protest organised by the Social Democratic Party of India in the Mumbra area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.





An offence under Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered, he said.





Sixteen accused have been identified in the FIR, he said, adding that no arrests have been made.





As per the first information report, protestors carried banners and shouted slogans in support of Palestine and defied the prohibitory orders in force in the commissionerate.





A drone camera was also used to shoot the agitation, the official said. -- PTI

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered an offence against more than 200 people who defied prohibitory orders while staging a protest in support of Palestine, police said on Friday.