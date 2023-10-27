RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Over 200 booked in Thane, Maharashtra, over pro-Palestinerally
October 27, 2023  17:35
File image
File image
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered an offence against more than 200 people who defied prohibitory orders while staging a protest in support of Palestine, police said on Friday. 

Hundreds had gathered for the protest organised by the Social Democratic Party of India in the Mumbra area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. 

An offence under Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered, he said. 

Sixteen accused have been identified in the FIR, he said, adding that no arrests have been made. 

As per the first information report, protestors carried banners and shouted slogans in support of Palestine and defied the prohibitory orders in force in the commissionerate. 

A drone camera was also used to shoot the agitation, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo
Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo

Scientists at ISRO used the orbiter high resolution camera onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter to study the lunar surface hours before and after the soft-landing of Vikram lander on the moon on August 23.

Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24
Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24

The development comes in the wake of an indefinite hunger strike launched by activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district on Wednesday to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!

South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan with a nervy one-wicket victory and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances