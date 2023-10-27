Now and Then -- The Beatles last song to be released on Nov 2





'Now And Then' will be released worldwide at 2pm GMT on November 2 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.





The double A-side single pairs the last Beatles song with the first: the band's 1962 debut UK single, "Love Me Do,' a truly fitting full-circle counterpart to "Now And Then.'





A 12-minute "Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song' documentary film, written and directed by Oliver Murray, will premiere on 1st November. The film's global online premiere will be hosted on The Beatles' YouTube channel at 7:30pm GMT. This poignant short film tells the story behind the last Beatles song, with exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson.

2023 brings one of the most anticipated releases of the Beatles long and endlessly eventful history. 'Now And Then' is the last Beatles song -- written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and now finally finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later.