Modi to hand out 51,000 appointment letters on Saturday
October 27, 2023  21:48
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits on Saturday as part of the government's Rozgar Mela drive and also address them though video-conferencing. 

Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country. 

A statement said recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as in those states and Union territories supporting this initiative. 

The recruits selected from across the country will be joining a host of departments, including railways, posts, home affairs, revenue, higher education, school education and literacy, health and family welfare among others. 

The statement said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment the prime minister's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation and is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.
