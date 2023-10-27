Markets bounce back after 6 days of freefall





The Nifty climbed 115.9 points to 18,973.15. Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Infosys and Maruti were the major gainers.





Asian Paints emerged as the only laggard from the pack. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory. The US markets ended lower on Thursday. The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday for the first time in over a year.

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Friday after facing massive drubbing of late amid recovery in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 411.17 points to 63,559.32 in early trade.