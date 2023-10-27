RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Locals panic after Pakistan fires at BSF posts
October 27, 2023  10:23
File pic
File pic
Panic gripped Arnia other areas of the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the India-Pakistan international border on Thursday evening after Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on BSF troops. 

"There was a lot of firing by Pakistan overnight. No person was injured but houses were damaged. This kind of firing from the Pakistani side has been witnessed after almost six years. Our security forces retaliated to the firing," Dev Raj Chowdhary, Sarpanch, at border village Bulleh Chak in Sai Kalan, Arnia of RS Pura sector in Jammu said. 

Meanwhile, BSF personnel in Jammu informed that a befitting response was given to the Pakistan Rangers for the ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing on their posts. 

 The ceasefire violation from the Pakistan side started around 8 pm, the BSF informed further. Locals found mortal shells in the border village of Bulleh Chak. 

"We have found three mortar shells so far after overnight shelling from the Pakistan side. No person has been injured in the incident," a local said. Alarmed at the firing, panicked locals stayed indoors. 

"A large mortar shell damaged our house around 8 pm last night. The kitchen has been damaged. By God's grace, we were saved. There was a lot of firing till 4 this morning. The glasses of the windows have broken," Ekta who resides in Arnia said. -- ANI
