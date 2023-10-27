RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Liking obscene post not a crime, sharing is: HC
October 27, 2023  22:27
image
The Allahabad high court recently held that liking an 'obscene' post on social media does not constitute an offence, however, sharing or reposting such content will attract penal consequences. 

The court in its observations on Wednesday said sharing such a post would amount to "transmission" under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and will be punishable. 

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal made the remarks as he quashed the criminal proceedings pending against Mohd Imran Kazi of Agra filed under section 67 of IT Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

Kazi was under trial for liking another person's post for unlawful assembly. 

"I do not find any material which could connect the applicant with any objectionable post, as there is no offensive post available in the Facebook and WhatsApp accounts of the applicant. Therefore, no case is made out against the applicant," the judge noted. -- PTI
