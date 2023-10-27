RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
How India can save navy men on death row in Qatar
October 27, 2023  10:03
image
If Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to know more about the case in Qatar, where eight retired Indian Navy officers were sentenced to death on Thursday, he just needs to summon Deepak Mittal, the Indian Foreign Service officer, who is currently a joint secretary in the prime minister's office.

Until earlier this year, Mittal was India's ambassador to Qatar and familiar with the complexities of the case as the navy officers were arrested in 2022 when he presided over the Indian embassy on Al Eithra street in Doha.

As this column noted, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani was accorded a ceremonial reception when he arrived in March 2015. It is the emir who can commute the naval officers' sentences, and it will require adroit diplomacy from the EAM and his mandarins, notably Vipul, our current envoy in Doha.

The Qataris are currently engaged in difficult negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of the hostages currently captive in Gaza. Qatar is where Hamas' political leaders Ismail Haniyeh and his cohorts are based.

 Doha also sends $10 million to Gaza every month to pay teachers and doctors' salaries and also help poor Palestinians live better.

India's allies in the Arab world, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, may not be able to intercede with Qatar on Delhi's behalf. Until January 2021, the UAE and Saudi Arabia had imposed an air and land blockade on Qatar -- that lasted three years -- for what the Saudi-led coalition calls Doha's support for terrorism.

Ironically, Qatar -- which provided Taliban leaders a home till they captured Kabul in August 2021-- is also where the United States Central Command and United State Air Force Central Command are based.

If Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's diplomatic gambits to free our naval officers fail, he may need to ask his friend US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to intervene. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa.

Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week
Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural...

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy
India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy

The aircraft deal worth around Euro 5.5 billion was cleared by the defence acquisition council just before the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to France as the state guest for their Bastille Day parade this year in July.

Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case
Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case

The case under the Gangsters Act was registered against Ansari at the Karanda police station in 2010 following the murder of Kapildev Singh, a teacher, and an attempt on the life of Meer Hasan, a trader, both in 2009.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances