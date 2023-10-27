How India can save navy men on death row in Qatar





Until earlier this year, Mittal was India's ambassador to Qatar and familiar with the complexities of the case as the navy officers were arrested in 2022 when he presided over the Indian embassy on Al Eithra street in Doha.





As this column noted , Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani was accorded a ceremonial reception when he arrived in March 2015. It is the emir who can commute the naval officers' sentences, and it will require adroit diplomacy from the EAM and his mandarins, notably Vipul, our current envoy in Doha.





The Qataris are currently engaged in difficult negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of the hostages currently captive in Gaza. Qatar is where Hamas' political leaders Ismail Haniyeh and his cohorts are based.





Doha also sends $10 million to Gaza every month to pay teachers and doctors' salaries and also help poor Palestinians live better.





India's allies in the Arab world, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, may not be able to intercede with Qatar on Delhi's behalf. Until January 2021, the UAE and Saudi Arabia had imposed an air and land blockade on Qatar -- that lasted three years -- for what the Saudi-led coalition calls Doha's support for terrorism.





Ironically, Qatar -- which provided Taliban leaders a home till they captured Kabul in August 2021-- is also where the United States Central Command and United State Air Force Central Command are based.





If Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's diplomatic gambits to free our naval officers fail, he may need to ask his friend US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to intervene.

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to know more about the case in Qatar, where eight retired Indian Navy officers were sentenced to death on Thursday, he just needs to summon Deepak Mittal, the Indian Foreign Service officer, who is currently a joint secretary in the prime minister's office.