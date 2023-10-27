RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack
October 27, 2023  18:30
In a largely range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex on Friday rose 634.65 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at 63,782.80 points. 

During the day's session, it swung between a high of 63,913.13 points and a low of 63,393.37 points. 

Likewise, the wider gauge Nifty surged 202.45 points or 1.07 per cent to 19,059.70 points. 

Axis Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 3.07 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, SBI, NTPC, Tata Motors, Nestle India, and Infosys. 

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement and ITC were the laggards.
