Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang dies of heart attack





According to Xinhua, 68-year-old Li Keqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 17th, 18th and 19th Communist Party of China central committees and former Premier, passed away on Friday in Shanghai. Li Keqiang, the former premier of China, has died of a heart attack, less than a year after stepping down from his post as the country's second-highest-ranking leader.





Once seen as a potential top leader, Li was deliberately kept out of the limelight for years so as not to outshine Jinping. At the same time, Xi accumulated increasingly more powers.













