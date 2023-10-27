RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Domestic help transfers Rs 10.35 lakh from film producer's account in Mumbai, booked
October 27, 2023  00:58
A film producer was cheated of Rs 10.35 lakh allegedly by his domestic help in Andheri in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. 

Ramesh Jagdish Sharma (65), producer of films like Baaghi, Ek Tha Raja, Aakrosh, Pyaasa, Game, which were released in the 1990s, filed a complaint with DN Nagar police station on Tuesday, the official said. 

"As per Sharma's complaint, his domestic help Irfan Javed Sayyad, who has been working with him for five years, downloaded a UPI-based app and linked the former's bank account to it," he said. 

"Between June 29 and October 11, the 20-year-old accused transferred Rs 10.35 lakh from Sharma's account. Sharma realised it when his chequer got dishonoured for lack of balance. Sayyad has been charged with cheating and other offences under IPC and Information Technology Act," the official said. -- PTI
