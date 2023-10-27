RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong names Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad
October 27, 2023  20:59
The Congress on Friday released its second list of 45 candidates for the November 30 Telangana assembly elections, fielding former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills. 

The party fielded former MP Madhu Goud Yakshi from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Ponnam Prabhakar from Husanabad, Kandi Srniwas Reddy from Adilabad, Tumla Nageshwar Rao from Khammam, K Raj Gopal Reddy from Munugode, according to the party list. 

With this, the party has so far declared a total of 100 candidates for the Telangana assembly polls to be held on November 30. 

The state has 119 assembly constituencies. 

Weeks before the Telangana assembly polls, Raj Gopal Reddy returned to the Congress fold earlier in the day, more than a year after quitting the grand old party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

In an interesting move, the party has fielded cricketer-turned-politician Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills. 

He has been an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. 

Earlier in the day, the Congress leadership deliberated upon the names of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls at a crucial meeting of the party's central election committee in New Delhi.
