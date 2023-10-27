RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bus marshals mount protest outside Delhi secretariat over unpaid dues
October 27, 2023  19:50
File image
File image
 New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Scores of bus marshals deployed in cluster and DTC buses on Friday went on an indefinite sit-in outside the Delhi Secretariat over non-payment of their wages. 

The protesters said they will continue their sit-in outside the Delhi Secretariat until their demands are met and that their protest will be round-the-clock. 

In a related development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved a proposal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers with effect from November 1 this year, an official at the LG Secretariat said on Friday. 

"We knew this would happen. We have been bus marshals since 2015, but now suddenly our deployment is not legal. They should use the Nirbhaya fund to pay our dues. How can the government say there are no funds?" asked a civil defence volunteer. 

Kiran Devi, a bus marshal undergoing treatment for throat cancer at AIIMS, brought her one-year-old daughter to the Delhi secretariat. 

"There are some medicines that have to be bought from outside. It has become difficult to buy such expensive medicines since I have not received my dues for the last five months. My husband is the sole earning member and we have to take care of our two children," she said. 

Several others related similar tales of hardships, about how they have been unable to pay for their children's education or buy their parents' medicines, all because they were not paid their dues. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo
Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo

Scientists at ISRO used the orbiter high resolution camera onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter to study the lunar surface hours before and after the soft-landing of Vikram lander on the moon on August 23.

Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24
Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24

The development comes in the wake of an indefinite hunger strike launched by activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district on Wednesday to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!

South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan with a nervy one-wicket victory and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances