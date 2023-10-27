Bus marshals mount protest outside Delhi secretariat over unpaid dues





The protesters said they will continue their sit-in outside the Delhi Secretariat until their demands are met and that their protest will be round-the-clock.





In a related development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved a proposal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers with effect from November 1 this year, an official at the LG Secretariat said on Friday.





"We knew this would happen. We have been bus marshals since 2015, but now suddenly our deployment is not legal. They should use the Nirbhaya fund to pay our dues. How can the government say there are no funds?" asked a civil defence volunteer.





Kiran Devi, a bus marshal undergoing treatment for throat cancer at AIIMS, brought her one-year-old daughter to the Delhi secretariat.





"There are some medicines that have to be bought from outside. It has become difficult to buy such expensive medicines since I have not received my dues for the last five months. My husband is the sole earning member and we have to take care of our two children," she said.





Several others related similar tales of hardships, about how they have been unable to pay for their children's education or buy their parents' medicines, all because they were not paid their dues. -- PTI

