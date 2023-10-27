RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP appoints OBC MP Nayab Singh Saini its Haryana president
October 27, 2023  17:51
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed Lok Sabha MP Nayab Singh Saini, belonging to Other Backward Classes, as the Haryana unit president in place of Om Prakash Dhankar as the party prepares for the Lok Sabha elections next year to be followed by the state assembly polls. 

A party communication said Dhankar, a Jat, has been appointed a national secretary of the party. 

The appointment of Saini (50), a first-time MP representing Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha, may help the party strengthen its hold among the OBC community as the support of Jats, who are the most populous community in the state, is largely seen to be divided among the Congress, JJP and the INLD. 

The BJP is already in alliance with Jannayak Janta Party whose leader Dushyant Chautala is the state's deputy chief minister. 

Dhankar was appointed Haryana BJP chief in July 2020 and completed his tenure in July this year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo
Vikram lander raised dust during Moon landing, created halo

Scientists at ISRO used the orbiter high resolution camera onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter to study the lunar surface hours before and after the soft-landing of Vikram lander on the moon on August 23.

Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24
Maratha quota: Panel examining Nizam-era documents gets extension till Dec 24

The development comes in the wake of an indefinite hunger strike launched by activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district on Wednesday to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!
In Pictures - What a World Cup cliffhanger in Chennai!

South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan with a nervy one-wicket victory and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances