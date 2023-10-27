Badrinath, Kedarnath temples to close at 4 pm on Saturday due to lunar eclipse





Temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said on Friday that the lunar eclipse will start at 01:04 pm on October 28 and the 'Sutak' (inauspicious time) period will begin nine hours before that.





So, the doors of Badrinath, Kedarnath and all other temples will be closed at 4 pm, he said.





The Badrinath and Kedarnath temples will open in the 'brahma muhurta' after the morning purification puja on Sunday, he said.





The other shrines that will be closed include Shri Narasingh Temple in Joshimath, Second Kedar Madmaheshwar, Third Kedar Tungnath, Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath and Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar. -- PTI

