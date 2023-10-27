Amit Shah to visit poll-bound MP for three days from Saturday





He will visit Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior districts and address divisional meetings, public gatherings and take part in different functions, the release added.





Assembly polls will be held on November 17 in MP, while counting of votes will take place on December 3. -- PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, a party release said.