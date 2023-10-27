RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Al Jazeera's Gaza head back at work after tragedy
October 27, 2023  09:48
Wael Dahdouh at the funeral of his family
Wael Dahdouh at the funeral of his family
Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh who lost his wife, son, daughter and grandson in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, has returned to work today, stating "it is my duty, despite the pain and the bleeding wound."  

Wael Dahdouh lost four members of his family in an Israeli airstrike on October 25. The victims included Dahdouh's wife, son, and daughter, with his grandson declared dead two hours later.

Footage aired on Al Jazeera showed Dahdouh entering the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah on Wednesday to see his dead wife, son and daughter in the morgue.

Read more of that horrific incident here.
