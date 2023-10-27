RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Air India appoints Klaus Goersch as COO
October 27, 2023  13:04
Air India on Friday announced the appointment of Klaus Goersch as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, as well as various other senior level appointments. 

In the newly-created position at the airline, Goersch will oversee flight operations, engineering, ground operations, Integrated Operations Control and cabin crew functions. Air India said incumbent chief of operations R S Sandhu will transition to an advisory role.

 In a release, Air India said Sandhu's role includes focus on the harmonisation of the four Tata airlines' operating procedures, the Airbus A350 entry-into-service programme and assisting the team establishing the carrier's new training academy. A licensed B777/787 pilot, he had served in similar positions in both British Airways and Air Canada. -- PTI
