900 US troops deployed in Middle East but...
October 27, 2023  09:17
A man reacts to death and destruction in Gaza. Ibraheem Abu/Reuters Mustafa
Approximately 900 US troops have been deployed or are being deployed to the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said on Thursday (local time), CNN reported.

He stated that deployed or deploying units include Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery from Fort Bliss Texas, Patriot batteries from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Patriot and Avenger batteries from Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

Addressing a press briefing, Ryder said, "I can confirm that since our initial Force posture announcement approximately 900 troops have subsequently deployed or are in the process of deploying to the US Central Command area of responsibility these include forces that have been on prepared to deploy orders and which are deploying from the continental United States."

Ryder did not reveal the specific deployment location for these forces.

 However, he noted that these forces were not heading to Israel and they were intended to support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster US force protection capabilities.

"Deployed and deploying units include a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery from Fort Bliss Texas, Patriot batteries from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Patriot and Avenger batteries from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, and associated air defence headquarters elements from Fort Bliss and Fort Cavazos Texas while I won't talk specific deployment locations for these forces I can confirm that they are not going to Israel and that again they are intended to support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster US force protection capabilities," Ryder said.

The Pentagon official added that between October 17 and 26, US and coalition forces were attacked at least 12 separate times in Iraq and four separate times in Syria by a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets.

He announced that the US is planning to provide the two US iron dome systems to Israel to help further bolster its defence capabilities. -- ANI
