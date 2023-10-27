6L+ refugees in overcrowded UN shelters in Gaza





This means these shelters have reached nearly three times their intended capacity.





"The current overcrowding conditions remain of concern and represent a health and protection risk," the agency said in a recent update.





Three schools in Gaza sustained damage from nearby airstrikes. One person was killed and another 15 were injured. One more UNRWA staff member was also killed, bringing their staff's death toll to 39 since the conflict began.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) says about 6,29,000 refugees are now sheltering in 150 UN sites across the Gaza Strip.