36 Palestinian fugitives arrested in raids: Israel
October 27, 2023  14:28
Bodies buried under rubble is common since Oct 7. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has arrested 36 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria in overnight counter-terror raids. The IDF said 17 were Hamas operatives. 

 In one raid in Jenin, terrorists fired on soldiers and threw explosives. 

IDF forces returned fire, killing Isser al-Amar of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Since the beginning of the war on October 7, approximately 1,030 wanted Palestinians have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria of whom over 670 are associated with Hamas. 

 Meanwhile, despite the ongoing war with Hamas, Israelis will turn the clocks back one hour on Saturday night. The Interior Ministry initially proposed, but then rejected, delaying or cancelling the clock change during wartime. A petition calling for a two-month delay in changing the clocks received tens of thousands of signatures.
