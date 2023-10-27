35 UN staff have died in in Israeli strikes in Gaza





"I join the Secretary-General in expressing my deepest condolences to the families of the 35 UN staff members who have lost their lives in the noble cause of humanitarian service," the UNGA President said while addressing the tenth Emergency Special Session of the UNGA in New York.





"I also take this opportunity to pay tribute to the entire UNRWA staff and other humanitarian workers for their continued unwavering and heroic efforts under these very distressing circumstances," Francis said.





He said all parties to the Israel-Hamas war must abide by international humanitarian law and immediately create the necessary conditions to allow for an opening of a humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip.





"We must ensure that urgently needed lifesaving assistance reaches those in need -- from the delivery of basic foodstuff to the safe passage of humanitarian and medical staff," he said.





"Any action to the contrary -- to deprive the people of Gaza unimpeded access to essential livelihood supplies -- would be a clear violation of their human rights and an affront to international humanitarian law," he added.





The UNGA President condemned the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and said he "rejects the killings and the





taking of civilian hostages, including women, children, and the elderly." "The brutality of the Hamas assaults is shocking and unacceptable; and has no place -- I repeat, has no place -- in our world," he said.





He also condemned the targeting of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip and the scale of destruction of critical infrastructure by Israel. "The ceaseless bombardment of the Gaza Strip by Israel and its consequences are deeply alarming. The right of self-defence does not and cannot lawfully give licence to undertake indiscriminate and disproportionate reprisal," he said. -- ANI

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis on Thursday (US local time) expressed his condolences to the families of 35 UN staff members who have lost their lives in providing humanitarian service during the Israel-Hamas war.