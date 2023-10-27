RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 held in Mumbai for vandalising cars of lawyer opposed to Maratha quota
October 27, 2023  01:31
image
Three men, including a village head, were arrested for allegedly vandalising two cars of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who is a vociferous opponent of Maratha reservation, on Thursday in Parel in Mumbai, a police official said. 

They were later released on bail by a local court. 

The incident took place at 6:30am, and the men, while breaking the windows of the two luxury cars of the lawyer, shouted slogans in support of the Maratha community, the official said. 

Based on a complaint filed by Sadavarte, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 427, 504, 506 and 120 (B) and section 37 (1) 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered for vandalism, criminal intimidation and other offences, he said. 

The trio was arrested and produced in a court, which released them on bail, he added. Later in the evening, Sadavarte met Mumbai's special commissioner of police Deven Bharti in connection with the damage caused to his cars. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa.

Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week
Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural...

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy
India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy

The aircraft deal worth around Euro 5.5 billion was cleared by the defence acquisition council just before the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to France as the state guest for their Bastille Day parade this year in July.

Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case
Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case

The case under the Gangsters Act was registered against Ansari at the Karanda police station in 2010 following the murder of Kapildev Singh, a teacher, and an attempt on the life of Meer Hasan, a trader, both in 2009.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances