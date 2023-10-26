WHO's medical aid waits at Rafah border

WHO's medical aid waits at Rafah borderOctober 26, 2023 15:33
Aid trucks at Khan Younis. Reuters/Abu Mustafa
The World Health Organization has put out a list of medical supplies that are waiting across the border from Gaza in Egypt. They include:
Surgical equipment for 3,700 trauma patients
Basic and essential health services for 110,000 people
Medical equipment for 20,000 patients suffering from chronic diseases.
The WHO calls for "immediate and uninterrupted access into and across Gaza" so it can support the territory's "ailing health system".