US police release picture of gunman who killed 22
October 26, 2023  09:40
 The Lewiston, Maine Police Department have released a picture of the 'suspect' involved in the mass shooting that has left nearly 22 dead and over 50 injured.

According to the police, "Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. The suspect, Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts."

The Lewiston police said they were dealing with an active shooter situation at two businesses.

The suspect is not yet in custody and an active manhunt is underway. Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the alleged gunman on Facebook Wednesday evening, asking for identification help via messenger or email.

The sheriff's office released images of a "suspect for identification." The person was seen holding a high-powered assault-style rifle. -- ANI
