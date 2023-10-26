US, Israel discuss humanitarian aid to Gaza





"Today I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Gallant. We discussed the need to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza and to ensure the protection of civilians. I expressed the US commitment to deterring escalation, and our hope for the release of the remaining hostages," the US Defence Secretary wrote on 'X' on Thursday.





A readout by the US Department of Defense stated: "Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to receive updates on Israel's operations to restore security following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack."





The department said Austin reiterated his appreciation for Israel's role in facilitating humanitarian aid convoys into Gaza and repeated his calls for Israel to ensure the protection of civilians. The two leaders acknowledged the release of two hostages on October 23 and called for the release of the remaining hostages, the statement read. -- ANI

