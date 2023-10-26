UNRWA in Gaza: Fuel for incubators or bread?





Fuel will run out today, so the agency is deciding how to ration its supply,





UNRWA spokeswoman Tamara Alrifai said, "Do we give for the incubators or the bakeries? It is an excruciating decision."





More than half of Gaza's primary health care facilities and roughly a third of its hospitals have stopped functioning, the World Health Organisation said.





At Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital, the lack of medicine and clean water have led to alarming infection rates, the group Doctors Without Borders said.





Amputations are often required to prevent infection from spreading in the wounded, it said.

The UNRWA has been sharing its own fuel supplies so that trucks can distribute aid, bakeries can feed people in shelters, water can be desalinated, and hospitals can keep incubators, life support machines and other vital equipment working.