Suriya reuniting with Sudha Kongara for new movie; Dulquer, Nazriya and Vijay Varma to also star
October 26, 2023  19:40
image
Actor Suriya on Thursday announced that he is teaming up with his Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara for a new feature film. 

The movie, which will be Suriya's 43rd project, will also star Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Vijay Varma. 

"Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! So looking forward to work with my brother @dulQuer & the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarma. Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film! #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian #Suriya43," Suriya posted on X. 

Ace composer GV Prakash Kumar will provide the music for the film, which marks his 100th project as a music director. 

Suriya's production banner 2D Entertainment, which he heads with actor-wife Jyotika, also shared the news on X. 

"Rustic. Powerful. Strong @Suriya_offl @dulQuer #Nazriya @MrVijayVarma in #Suriya43. A film by @Sudha_Kongara. A @gvprakash Musical," the banner posted. 

Suriya and Kongara's 2020 Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" had won five National Awards, including best actor and best feature film. -- PTI
