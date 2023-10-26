RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Russia, China veto draft resolution in UNSC on Gaza
October 26, 2023  08:57
A Palestinian woman arrives at a hospital. Arafat Barbakh/Reuters
Russia and China vetoed a US-led draft resolution in the UN Security Council that would have called for humanitarian pauses in fighting to allow aid access to Gaza while a rival text by Moscow on the Israel-Hamas conflict failed to garner enough votes in its favour. 

 The 15-nation UN Security Council voted on two rival draft resolutions tabled by Washington and Moscow on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The first resolution by the US affirmed the right of member states to defend themselves against threats to peace and security posed by acts of terrorism. It called for all measures specifically humanitarian pauses to allow for full, rapid, safe, and unhindered access into Gaza, territory ruled by Hamas militants. 

 The Council's permanent members Russia and China vetoed the US-led resolution. The UAE also voted against the draft, which received ten votes in favour (Albania, France, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, UK, US) and two abstentions by Brazil and Mozambique.

 Before the vote on the resolution, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington has worked to forge consensus around a resolution that is strong and balanced.
