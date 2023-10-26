RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rs 1 cr extortion bid on Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav
October 26, 2023  21:59
Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav
A man was arrested from Gujarat's Vadnagar for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from YouTuber Elvish Yadav, the police said on Thursday. 

Yadav is also the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, season 2. 

Influenced by Yadav's lifestyle, the accused sent threats on WhatsApp to earn quick money, the police said. 

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Shakir Makrani, a native of Gujarat's Vadnagar, they said. 

Makrani worked as an Regional Transport Office (RTO) agent along with his father in Vadnagar. "The accused wanted to become a millionaire soon. For this, he had demanded a sum of initially Rs 40 lakh and then Rs 1 crore from Elvish Yadav and his manager through texts on WhatsApp," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya. 

He is being brought to Gurugram on a transit remand to find out whether he made this call on anyone's instructions, and if anyone else is involved in the extortion demand along with him, he added. 

Yadav, a resident of Gurugram, lodged a complaint at Sector 53 police station on Wednesday after returning from a foreign trip. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC on Wednesday following the complaint, an officer said. 

During investigation, it was found that the number used for sending WhatsApp messages to Yadav was being operated from Gujarat. 

A team of Sector 40 crime unit arrested Sakir Makrani from Vadnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday night. 

We will question Makrani after taking him on police remand, said Dahiya.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa.

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week
Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural...

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy
India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy

The aircraft deal worth around Euro 5.5 billion was cleared by the defence acquisition council just before the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to France as the state guest for their Bastille Day parade this year in July.

Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case
Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case

The case under the Gangsters Act was registered against Ansari at the Karanda police station in 2010 following the murder of Kapildev Singh, a teacher, and an attempt on the life of Meer Hasan, a trader, both in 2009.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances