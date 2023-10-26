Qatar gives death sentence to 8 Indian ex-Navy men

The MEA reacts: "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options.

"We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities."





The eight men, including decorated officers who have commanded major Indian warships, were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and related services to Qatar's armed forces. Their bail pleas were rejected numerous times and their detention was extended by Qatari authorities.









