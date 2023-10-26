Pictured: Israeli tanks enter Gaza





The IDF said this was part of the preparation of the area for the next stage of combat. As part of the activity, said the IDF, the forces located and attacked many terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructures, anti-tank missile launching positions and carried out work to prepare the area for future operations.





The IDF forces left the area at the end of the mission. -- ANI

IDF forces under the command of the Givati (infantry) Brigade overnight carried out a targeted raid using tanks in the territory of the northern Gaza Strip.