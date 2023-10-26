RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pictured: Israeli tanks enter Gaza
October 26, 2023  13:24
Video grab of Israeli tanks entering Gaza. @IDF
Video grab of Israeli tanks entering Gaza. @IDF
IDF forces under the command of the Givati (infantry) Brigade overnight carried out a targeted raid using tanks in the territory of the northern Gaza Strip. 

The IDF said this was part of the preparation of the area for the next stage of combat. As part of the activity, said the IDF, the forces located and attacked many terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructures, anti-tank missile launching positions and carried out work to prepare the area for future operations. 

 The IDF forces left the area at the end of the mission. -- ANI
