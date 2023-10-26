RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nearly a 100 people killed in West Bank since Oct 7
October 26, 2023  17:37
A man and his son at the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza. Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters
A man and his son at the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza. Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters
The UN estimates 95 people have been killed and nearly 1,900 injured in the territory since 7 October, which is not controlled by Hamas.   

Attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers have been growing since the initial Hamas attacks. Last night, US President Joe Biden said those attacks were "pouring gasoline on fire".

Deadly clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces have also taken place.

Thousands of soldiers have sealed off Palestinian villages and set up roadblocks to protect Jewish settlements. -- BBC
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa.

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week
Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural...

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy
India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy

The aircraft deal worth around Euro 5.5 billion was cleared by the defence acquisition council just before the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to France as the state guest for their Bastille Day parade this year in July.

Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case
Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case

The case under the Gangsters Act was registered against Ansari at the Karanda police station in 2010 following the murder of Kapildev Singh, a teacher, and an attempt on the life of Meer Hasan, a trader, both in 2009.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances