Nearly a 100 people killed in West Bank since Oct 7





Attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers have been growing since the initial Hamas attacks. Last night, US President Joe Biden said those attacks were "pouring gasoline on fire".





Deadly clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces have also taken place.





Thousands of soldiers have sealed off Palestinian villages and set up roadblocks to protect Jewish settlements. -- BBC

The UN estimates 95 people have been killed and nearly 1,900 injured in the territory since 7 October, which is not controlled by Hamas.