Maratha quota: Man ends life in Maha's Hingoli dist





Krishna Kalyankar hanged himself from a tree in his farm in Akhada Balapur village in the morning, he said.





Kalyankar came to his farm at around 7 am and the police were informed about his suicide at 9.30 am, said the official.





"We found a suicide note in his pocket. In the note, it was written 'I am committing suicide due to Maratha reservation'," he said.





A police team reached the suicide spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, added the official.





In the last few months, there have been multiple reports of Maratha community members committing suicide in different parts of the state in support of quota demand. -- PTI

