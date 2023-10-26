RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maratha quota: Man ends life in Maha's Hingoli dist
October 26, 2023  19:47
A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Thursday and left behind a note linking his extreme step to the ongoing stir seeking reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education, a police official said. 

Krishna Kalyankar hanged himself from a tree in his farm in Akhada Balapur village in the morning, he said. 

Kalyankar came to his farm at around 7 am and the police were informed about his suicide at 9.30 am, said the official. 

"We found a suicide note in his pocket. In the note, it was written 'I am committing suicide due to Maratha reservation'," he said. 

A police team reached the suicide spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, added the official. 

In the last few months, there have been multiple reports of Maratha community members committing suicide in different parts of the state in support of quota demand. -- PTI
