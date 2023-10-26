RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Manipur govt extends mobile internet ban till Oct 31
October 26, 2023  21:33
File image
File image
The Manipur government has extended mobile internet ban for another five days till October 31, officials said on Thursday. 

The move comes barely a week after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the government would withdraw the ban within the next few days. 

The ban was extended following "apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation," a government notification said. 

The notification by commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh informed that the DGP vide letter dated October 25 had "reported that there are still reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, attempts to mob elected members residences and civil protests in front of police stations." 

"To thwart the designs and activities of anti-nationals and anti-socials and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest by stopping the spread of disinformation and rumours through social media platforms," the notification said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa.

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week
Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural...

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy
India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy

The aircraft deal worth around Euro 5.5 billion was cleared by the defence acquisition council just before the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to France as the state guest for their Bastille Day parade this year in July.

Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case
Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case

The case under the Gangsters Act was registered against Ansari at the Karanda police station in 2010 following the murder of Kapildev Singh, a teacher, and an attempt on the life of Meer Hasan, a trader, both in 2009.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances