Man shot at over dancing on DJ during Dussehra celebration in Delhi





Sunny is undergoing treatment, they said, adding that the victim and accused Yogesh have criminal records.





Sunny was dancing on DJ along with others to celebrate Dussehra festival near Kali Mata Mandir in Ranjit Nagar when a verbal spat ensued over dancing on the music between Sunny, Yogesh and others, a senior police officer said.





The argument turned violent and Yogesh shot Sunny, the officer said.





An FIR under sections of the IPC including attempt to murder and the Arms Act has been registered in connection with the case, police said.





"We have started further investigation into the matter and the accused will be arrested soon," the officer said. -- PTI

A 28-year-old man was shot at following a dispute over dancing on DJ during Dussehra celebrations in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar area, the police said on Thursday.