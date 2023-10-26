RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jewish students forced to take shelter in US library
October 26, 2023  09:10
A file pic of pro-Israeli protests
A file pic of pro-Israeli protests
Amid the ongoing Israeli offensive against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks, a group of Jewish students took shelter in a library at Cooper Union in New York as a group of demonstrators chanted "Free Palestine" outside, The Times of Israel reported.

 The demonstrators kept pounding on the door as the students were inside the library, The Times of Israel stated in its report.

 In a viral video shared on social media platform X, the Jewish students are purportedly seen inside the library as those outside pound on the doors chanting "Free Palestine".

 However, the report, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD), stated that the Jewish students were safely escorted from the library. Over 1,400 people are believed to have perished in the Hamas terror attacks while more than 5,400 were injured, The Jerusalem Post reported, adding that a further 222 people, mostly civilians, are being held hostage by the terrorists in Gaza. 

 After Hamas terrorists, believed to be in excess of 2,000, infiltrated southern Israel by land, sea and air, going into homes and unleashing terror on defenceless civilians, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued a stern warning to the terror group saying that "2023 is not 1943", referring to the persecution of Jews under the Nazi regime in Germany. The minister said today's Jewish people possesses "different capabilities", Times of Israel reported. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?
World Cup: Did this DRS review cost Pakistan the match?

A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam refused to blame the umpires despite being on the wrong side of a DRS review which proved decisive in his team's narrow one-wicket loss to South Africa.

In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top
In Pictures - South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller to go top

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week
Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural...

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy
India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy

The aircraft deal worth around Euro 5.5 billion was cleared by the defence acquisition council just before the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to France as the state guest for their Bastille Day parade this year in July.

Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case
Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case

The case under the Gangsters Act was registered against Ansari at the Karanda police station in 2010 following the murder of Kapildev Singh, a teacher, and an attempt on the life of Meer Hasan, a trader, both in 2009.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances