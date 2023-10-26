Jewish students forced to take shelter in US library





The demonstrators kept pounding on the door as the students were inside the library, The Times of Israel stated in its report.





In a viral video shared on social media platform X, the Jewish students are purportedly seen inside the library as those outside pound on the doors chanting "Free Palestine".





However, the report, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD), stated that the Jewish students were safely escorted from the library. Over 1,400 people are believed to have perished in the Hamas terror attacks while more than 5,400 were injured, The Jerusalem Post reported, adding that a further 222 people, mostly civilians, are being held hostage by the terrorists in Gaza.





After Hamas terrorists, believed to be in excess of 2,000, infiltrated southern Israel by land, sea and air, going into homes and unleashing terror on defenceless civilians, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued a stern warning to the terror group saying that "2023 is not 1943", referring to the persecution of Jews under the Nazi regime in Germany. The minister said today's Jewish people possesses "different capabilities", Times of Israel reported. -- ANI

