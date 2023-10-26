Israeli bombing kills Al Jazeera journalist's family

-- The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed it carried out an airstrike targeting "Hamas terrorist infrastructure" in an area of Gaza where 12 members of an Al Jazeera journalist's family were killed on Wednesday.





The strike hit a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, where relatives of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh were taking shelter after being displaced, according to the Qatar-based news network.





-- The World Health Organization has urged Hamas to release all hostages on medical grounds.



-- US President Joe Biden said there was no going back to the status quo between Israelis and Palestinians "as it stood on 6 October".





-- Palestinians who fled their homes in the north of Gaza are starting to return as conditions deteriorate in the south.