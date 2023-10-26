RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Infiltration bid foiled in J-K, 5 terrorists killed
October 26, 2023  18:39
File image
Five unidentified terrorists were killed on Thursday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Additional director general of police of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said five ultras have been killed in the operation in the Machhil sector of Kupwara district so far. 

"#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the ADGP Kashmir posted on X. 

Earlier, the Army said alert security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC on Thursday. -- PTI
