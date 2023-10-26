RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India takes lead in global online platform to end cross-border B2C e-commerce disputes
October 26, 2023  18:24
image
Amid the rise in cross-border B2C e-commerce trade, India is taking the lead in setting up a 'global online dispute resolution platform' to resolve disagreements in online transactions between businesses and consumers, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Thursday. 

"The UN has accepted India's proposal and asked us to develop a framework on global online dispute resolution with a focus on resolving cross-border B2C e-commerce disputes," Singh told reporters in New Delhi. 

India is hosting the first conference in the national capital on Friday to deliberate on the framework of this ODR. 

Representatives of several countries, including the US, the UK, and Thailand, are expected to attend, he added. 

Currently, there are a few platforms, such as the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law and Singapore Declaration 2018, that handle business-to-business e-commerce disputes, Singh said. 

Now that B2C e-commerce is growing, there is a need for a global online resolution platform to address the grievances of cross-border transactions, he added. -- PTI
