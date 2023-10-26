RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Haryana minister approaches police over hacked Facebook account
October 26, 2023  21:15
Haryana cabinet minister Mool Chand Sharma said his Facebook account was hacked on Thursday by unidentified persons. 

The minister approached the police over the matter, saying "unwanted material" was posted on his Facebook page "I would like that my Facebook page is restored, and necessary action may be taken against the hacker,' Sharma said in his complaint to DGP, Haryana. 

Sharma also said he received a notification from Facebook saying, "Your Profile is At Risk" and "Your page is not following our community standards and terms of use". 

"Whoever has done the act of hacking my Facebook, he will not be spared," he said. Sharma said the BJP IT cell is also investigating the matter. -- PTI
